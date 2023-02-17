Jagged Edge Share Remake of “Heaven Help Me” by Deon Estus

Legendary group Jagged Edge treat us to something special this Valentine’s Day with the release of “Heaven Help Us”. The song is actually a remake of the song “Heaven Help Me” which was a big hit by Deon Estus in the late 80’s.

They also share a visual for the song which was Directed by Azzie Scott and finds the singers crooning away at night in their hometown.

Late last year, the group returned with their latest single “Inseparable” produced by longtime collaborator Bryan-Michael Cox. They also joined dvsn on the group’s latest single “What’s Up”.

Jagged Edge currently have a new album in the works, which will be their first since “A Jagged Love Story” released in 2020.