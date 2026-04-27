Jai’Len Josey Releases Debut Album “Serial Romantic” (Stream)

Platinum-selling singer-songwriter and Broadway breakout Jai’Len Josey has officially released her debut studio album, Serial Romantic, under the Def Jam Recordings banner.

The project is executive produced by five-time GRAMMY® winner Tricky Stewart and features an elite roster of collaborators, including The-Dream, Leon Thomas, and Ben Parris. The album arrives as a sprawling exploration of soul and modern R&B, blending cinematic pop elements with Josey’s signature storytelling.

Serial Romantic marks a significant pivot for Josey, transitioning her from Broadway acclaim to a front-facing force in the music industry. The record features a diverse sonic palette, ranging from the sweeping orchestral arrangements of the opening track to the synth-pop leanings of the single “New Girl.”

According to Josey, the album’s core theme is one of resilience. “‘Serial Romantic’ is about choosing to love again, despite repeated heartbreak, because loving is in our nature,” the artist stated in a release.

The album launch is accompanied by the release of a music video for the focus track “Love Aint Shit,” a visual narrative of unrequited love filmed against the Atlanta skyline.

Josey’s ascent has been noted by major industry players. Recently named an “Artist to Watch for 2026” by both NME and Spotify, she was also designated Billboard’s “March R&B Rookie of the Month.” Her debut is currently being heralded by critics as a defining moment for modern soul music, cementing her position as a versatile vocalist and songwriter.

Serial Romantic is available now on all major streaming platforms.