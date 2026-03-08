Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Announce ﻿“Nothing But Hits” Las Vegas Residency With Shanice & Ruben Studdard

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have officially announced a limited-run Las Vegas residency, “NOTHING BUT HITS,” set to debut this spring at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort. The immersive live experience will mark the first time the legendary songwriting and production duo will take the stage to perform and share the stories behind their four-decade catalog.

The residency is scheduled for six performances on April 17–18, 22, and 24–26. Tickets are currently available through the venue’s official website.

The residency coincides with the 40th anniversary of Janet Jackson’s landmark album Control, a project that remains one of the most defining collaborations in R&B and pop history. Fans can expect a heavy emphasis on the duo’s work with Jackson, alongside hits crafted for Michael Jackson, Prince, Usher, Mary J. Blige, and Mariah Carey.

“We’ve been fortunate to do so many incredible things in our careers,” said Jimmy Jam. “But we’ve never had the chance to perform our catalog live. Being able to share these songs—and the stories behind them—is going to be special.”

With a record-breaking 42 Billboard No. 1 hits and over 100 gold and platinum albums to their credit, Jam & Lewis aim to deliver upwards of 40 hits per night. The show will feature a powerhouse live band and a rotating cast of special guest vocalists.

The “NOTHING BUT HITS” residency promises an intimate look at the “soundtrack of a generation,” blending world-class musical performance with the personal narratives of the men who shaped the sound of modern R&B and Pop.