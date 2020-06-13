John Legend Reveals Cover Art & Tracklist for Upcoming Album “Bigger Love”

John Legend has just unveiled the cover art and tracklist for his upcoming album called “Bigger Love”. The project is set to release next week on June 19th, via Columbia Records. John adds:

“I’m so excited to introduce my new album Bigger Love to the world. This project has been a labor of love for me, something I’ve spent over a year conceiving and creating. I poured my heart and soul into these songs and collaborated with some incredibly gifted co-writers, producers and musicians.”

“Bigger Love” was executive produced by Raphaal Saadiq and contains previously released singles “Conversations in the Dark” and “Actions”. Featured guests on the album include Gary Clarke Jr., Jhene Aiko, Rapsody, and Camper.

John goes on to disclose about the album: