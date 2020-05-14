John Legend Sets Release Date For Upcoming Album “Bigger Love”

John Legend is preparing for the release of his upcoming album “Bigger Love” and he’s just set a release date. The album will release on June 19th via Columbia Records and is available now for pre-order.

“Bigger Love” was executive produced by the legendary Raphael Saadiq.

To coincide with the announcement, Legend also released the Mishka Kornai-directed visual for latest single “Bigger Love” which you can watch below. He adds about the video:

“This video was made to celebrate our shared love, hope and resilience. We’re all using technology to stay in touch and finding creative ways to cope and we wanted the video to be a big musical hug for people around the world who are finding ways to stay connected to family, help their neighbors, and make time for a needed dance break despite the crazy circumstances we find ourselves in.”

The video includes clips submitted from fans around the world to highlight the many ways we are all staying connected and spreading love during these tough times.

Also included on the album “Bigger Love” are the previously released singles “Actions” and “Conversations in the Dark”.