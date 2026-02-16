Johnny Gill Reaches #1 Spot On Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Charts With Latest Single “One Night”

Legendary R&B singer, songwriter, and philanthropist Johnny Gill has reached a new career milestone this week as his latest ballad, “One Night,” officially claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart.

Released under his own J Skillz Entertainment label, the single marks Gill’s fourth solo chart-topper on this specific list and his 25th overall entry since 1993. The achievement further cements the New Edition member’s enduring influence on the genre, bringing his total to 27 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart throughout his storied career.

Written by Gregg Pagani and Francesca Richard, “One Night” deliberately eschews modern production trends in favor of a timeless, sophisticated sound. Gill noted that the track was born from a desire to return to his creative roots rather than “chase” contemporary styles.

“I just decided that in the space and place that I am in, I wanted to just get back into recording and expressing myself creatively,” Gill stated. “Time has changed… but what has not changed is my connection, my love, and my passion for my music and my fans.”

While celebrating his solo success, Gill remains a pivotal member of the iconic R&B group New Edition. The group is currently headlining the North American leg of “The New Edition Way” tour, performing alongside fellow heavyweights Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton.

Gill expressed profound gratitude for the continued support of R&B radio, noting that he feels “totally blessed” to see the message of “One Night”—which encourages solid relationship connections—resonate so deeply with a global audience.

“One Night” is available now for streaming and download on all major global platforms.