When Boyz II Men burst onto the scene in the early 90s, they didn’t just join the R&B landscape; they fundamentally reshaped it. Discovered by Michael Bivins of New Edition, the Philadelphia-bred group—Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Michael McCary—introduced a signature “New Jack Doo-Wop” sound that married the polished harmonies of the 1950s and 60s with the heavy, hip-hop-influenced production of the New Jack Swing era.

Their impact was instantaneous and historic. They became the first group since The Beatles to replace themselves at the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, and they hold the distinction of being arguably the most successful R&B group of all time. Beyond the charts, Boyz II Men became the emotional soundtrack for a generation, providing the definitive anthems for everything from prom nights and graduations to weddings and funerals. Even as a trio today, their influence persists, echoed in the vocal arrangements of nearly every soul and pop group that followed.

Here is a look back at the top 10 best Boyz II Men songs, listed in chronological order.

1. “Motownphilly”

The song that started it all. Produced by Michael Bivins and Dallas Austin, “Motownphilly” served as the group’s manifesto. It was high-energy, showcased their individual vocal textures, and introduced the world to the “Philly” sound for a new decade. It remains one of the greatest debut singles in R&B history.

2. “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”

While “Motownphilly” showed they could dance, this cover of G.C. Cameron’s classic proved they could sing—pure and simple. Stripped down almost entirely to a cappella, this track highlighted the group’s uncanny ability to blend their voices with a church-bred precision that made the world stop and listen.

3. “End of the Road”

Originally recorded for the Eddie Murphy film Boomerang, this Babyface-penned masterpiece stayed at #1 for a then-record 13 weeks. From the iconic spoken word bridge to the explosive vocal runs at the climax, it is the quintessential heartbreak anthem of the 1990s.

4. “In the Still of the Nite (I’ll Remember)”

A cover of the 1956 Five Satins hit, this version further solidified their “New Jack Doo-Wop” identity. It demonstrated their reverence for the vocal groups that came before them while making the classic sound feel completely fresh for a modern audience.

5. “I’ll Make Love to You”

The lead single from their massive sophomore album II, this Babyface production became their biggest commercial hit. It spent 14 weeks at #1, fueled by its smooth-as-silk delivery and a romantic sincerity that became the group’s calling card for the rest of the decade.

6. “On Bended Knee”

Produced by Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, this song made history when it replaced “I’ll Make Love to You” at the top of the charts. It’s a more dramatic, somber plea for forgiveness that allowed the group to showcase a deeper emotional range in their lead vocals.

7. “Water Runs Dry”

Taking a departure from their synth-heavy ballads, “Water Runs Dry” leaned into an acoustic, guitar-driven sound. It’s a vulnerable, mature look at a relationship on the brink, proving that the group’s harmonies were just as powerful in a more understated setting.

8. “One Sweet Day” (with Mariah Carey)

This collaboration between the world’s premiere male group and female soloist resulted in a record-breaking 16-week run at #1. A touching tribute to loved ones lost, the song is a masterclass in vocal arrangement, blending five distinct voices into a seamless, soaring wall of sound.

9. “4 Seasons of Loneliness”

The lead single from Evolution saw the group reuniting with Jam & Lewis. While R&B was beginning to shift toward a harder hip-hop sound in the late 90s, Boyz II Men stayed true to their roots with this lush, sweeping ballad that proved their staying power.

10. “A Song for Mama”

Rarely does a song become the definitive anthem for a specific holiday, but “A Song for Mama” has become the perennial Mother’s Day classic. It is a sweet, sincere tribute that highlights the group’s ability to tackle universal themes with genuine heart.

Honorable Mentions

“Please Don’t Go” (Cooleyhighharmony) – The group’s first real foray into the soulful slow jam.

“Thank You” (II) – An upbeat, heavily-harmonized “thank you” to the fans that showcased their vocal agility.

“Doin’ Just Fine” (Evolution) – A fan-favorite breakup anthem about moving on and finding peace.

“I Sit Away” (II) – A soulful, mid-tempo groove that showcased a moodier side of their sound.

“Visions of a Sunset” (Mr. Holland’s Opus Soundtrack) – A beautiful Shawn Stockman solo-led track that remains a hidden gem in their catalog.

“Relax Your Mind” featuring Faith Evans (Full Circle)

“Step On Up” (Nathan Michael Shawn Wanya)

“Pass You By” (Nathan Michael Shawn Wanya)