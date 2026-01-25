The Architects of the Sound

Before the stripped-down acoustics of the late 90s or the digital trap-soul of today, there was New Jack Swing. Born in the late 1980s and peaking in the early 90s, New Jack Swing was more than just a genre; it was a cultural revolution that successfully bridged the gap between the grit of Hip-Hop and the smooth sophistication of R&B.

The architect of this movement was Teddy Riley, who famously blended classic soul melodies with hard-hitting, swing-beat percussion. Starting with his work on Keith Sweat’s Make It Last Forever and his own group Guy, Riley created a blueprint that prioritized rhythm, syncopation, and high-energy production. This “swing” feel—influenced by jazz but driven by the newly available drum machines of the time—transformed R&B from mid-tempo ballads into the heartbeat of every club and radio station in America.

From Uptown to the Global Stage

By the early 90s, New Jack Swing had moved from the streets of Harlem to the top of the global charts. It provided the launchpad for the Uptown Records empire and redefined the careers of veteran acts like Bobby Brown and The Jackson 5 (as seen in Michael Jackson’s Dangerous album). It also birthed a new aesthetic: the high-top fades, oversized colorful suits, and the high-energy choreography that defined the visual language of the decade.

As the sound evolved, producers like Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and Dallas Austin took the torch, infusing it with Minneapolis soul and Atlanta funk. While the “pure” New Jack sound eventually morphed into the hip-hop soul of the mid-90s, its DNA remains everywhere in 2026. From the intricate vocal arrangements of modern K-Pop to the nostalgic groove of Bruno Mars, the “swing” never truly stopped.

Today, as we see a massive resurgence in 90s culture—headlined by the 2026 New Jack Swing Tour—it’s time to look back at the architects of this sound. Where are they now, and how are they preserving the legacy of the most energetic era in R&B history?

Here is the definitive status update on the icons of the era.

The Solo Icons

Teddy Riley: The undisputed “King of New Jack Swing” is currently leading the charge for the genre’s revival. In late 2025, he officially launched Guy 2.0, a new iteration of his legendary group featuring a fresh lineup. He is also rumored to be headlining the New Jack Swing Tour 2026 alongside Tony! Tony! Toné!.

Bobby Brown: The “King of Stage” is fresh off a successful Las Vegas residency with New Edition and is a core part of the New Edition Way Tour in 2026, joining his group mates and guest star Toni Braxton.

Johnny Gill: Alongside Bobby, Johnny Gill is actively touring with New Edition on their massive 2026 arena run. In late 2025, he also released the solo single “One Night”.

Al B. Sure!: After a major health recovery, Al B. Sure! has returned to the spotlight. In 2026, he is active in health advocacy and making appearances at major R&B festivals, while continuing to host his popular radio programs.

Keith Sweat: The man who made “begging” an art form is still a cornerstone of R&B. In 2026, he is actively touring and hosting his nationally syndicated radio show, The Sweat Hotel.

Christopher Williams: Known for the anthem “I’m Dreamin’,” Williams returned in late 2025 with the new single “Good Enough” and is actively performing on the 90s soul festival circuit. He had a health scare of his own in recent years, and is on the road to recovery.

Jeff Redd: The man who famously discovered Mary J. Blige remains a significant figure in the industry. In 2026, he is focused on his executive roles and independent label work, while occasionally performing his classic hits.

Karyn White: The “Superwoman” is currently active in both music and real estate. In 2026, she is planning a series of intimate “Legacy” performances and remains a vocal advocate for artist rights. Check out our latest interview with her.

The Legendary Groups

Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD): Ricky, Michael, and Ronnie are cornerstones of the 2026 “The New Edition Way” tour alongside their groupmates. They continue to prove that “Poison” is a timeless floor-filler, and last released new music in 2023 with the song “Act Like You Know”.

SWV (Sisters With Voices): Coko, Lelee, and Taj most recently co-headlined a global “Queens of R&B” tour in 20264. Their harmonies remain a gold standard for modern R&B. Although they have not put out new music in quite some time, they are very active with performing.

Guy: While the original lineup has evolved, the spirit of Guy is alive through Guy 2.0. Aaron Hall remains semi-retired but makes select guest appearances, while Damion Hall is focused on his solo fitness and music ventures.

TLC: Chilli and T-Boz continue to tour globally, celebrating the 30-plus year legacy of their landmark albums. In 2026, they are headlining several major summer festivals.

Tony! Tony! Toné!: Raphael Saadiq reunited with his group in 2023 for a long anticipated tour. Founding member D’Wayne Wiggins passed away in 2025, and the future of the group is unclear.

After 7: The group remains one of the most consistent touring acts in R&B. In 2026, they are performing on the “Smooth Soul” circuit, with Kevon Edmonds still delivering some of the finest vocals in the business.

Hi-Five: The group continues to preserve the legacy of the late Tony Thompson. In 2026, they continue to tour with a lineup that includes original members.

Color Me Badd: Bryan Abrams and Mark Calderon continue to tour, often appearing at major 90s nostalgia festivals throughout 2026 to perform hits like “I Wanna Sex You Up.”

Soul For Real: The brothers are currently back in the studio working on new material for 2026. They remain a staple on R&B nostalgia tours, still known for the classic “Candy Rain.”

Troop: The group remains active on the West Coast soul circuit. In 2026, they are performing select dates and are rumored to be working on a definitive documentary of their career.

Jade: The trio of Joi Marshall, Tonya Kelly, and Di Reed has reunited for select performances in 2026, proving the “Don’t Walk Away” groove is as infectious as ever.

Portrait: Known for “Here We Go Again!,” the group remains active in production and songwriting behind the scenes, with select live appearances planned for the 2026 festival season.