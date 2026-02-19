The Top 10 Best R&B Songs By R&B Group TLC

When TLC burst onto the scene in the early 90s, they didn’t just change R&B—they redefined what a girl group could be. T-Boz’s unmistakable raspy alto, Chilli’s sweet, soulful honey-tones, and Left Eye’s visionary rhymes and futuristic style created a chemistry that was perfectly balanced. They were tomboyish yet feminine, loud yet vulnerable, and always fiercely independent.

TLC wasn’t just about the music; they were about the message. From promoting safe sex to tackling body image and social issues, they spoke directly to a generation of young women with an honesty that was radical for its time. With production from icons like Dallas Austin and Babyface, they crafted a sound that bridged the gap between New Jack Swing, Hip-Hop, and Pop. Here is our chronological look at the definitive tracks from the best-selling American girl group of all time.

Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg

Album: Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip (1992)

The world’s introduction to the trio was a high-energy explosion of New Jack Swing. With their colorful outfits and condoms pinned to their clothes, they signaled a new era of female empowerment. It’s a playful, funky anthem that remains a quintessential 90s party starter.

Baby-Baby-Baby

Album: Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip (1992)

This L.A. Reid and Babyface production showcased a smoother, more sophisticated side of the group. As their first #1 on the R&B charts, it proved that TLC could deliver a polished, mid-tempo radio smash just as effectively as their high-energy hip-hop tracks.

What About Your Friends

Album: Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip (1992)

TLC always kept it real, and this track addressed the reality of fame and fake friends. The group’s chemistry is on full display here, blending melodic hooks with Left Eye’s signature high-energy flow. It established them as the “around the way girls” everyone wanted to be friends with.

Creep

Album: CrazySexyCool (1994)

A departure from their debut’s hyper-energetic sound, “Creep” introduced a smoother, more mature TLC. The Dallas Austin-produced track featured a slick horn sample and T-Boz’s iconic low-register vocals, tackling the complicated subject of infidelity with a cool, nonchalant vibe.

Red Light Special

Album: CrazySexyCool (1994)

Written and produced by Babyface, this is one of the most seductive ballads in R&B history. It showcased a more sensual side of the group, with Chilli taking a prominent role in the lead vocals. It remains a “Quiet Storm” staple decades later.

Waterfalls

Album: CrazySexyCool (1994)

Perhaps their most legendary record, “Waterfalls” was a social commentary on the HIV/AIDS crisis and the dangers of the drug trade. With its haunting melody and Left Eye’s profound closing rap, it transcended R&B to become a global pop phenomenon and a timeless plea for self-preservation.

Diggin’ on You

Album: CrazySexyCool (1994)

The ultimate summer afternoon groove. This track perfectly captures the “cool” in CrazySexyCool. It’s laid-back, melodic, and highlights the group’s ability to harmonize over a mid-tempo beat that never gets old.

No Scrubs

Album: FanMail (1999)

Entering the new millennium, TLC delivered the definitive anthem for high standards. Produced by Kevin “She’kspere” Briggs, the song’s futuristic production and relatable lyrics about rejecting “scrubs” dominated the charts and added a new word to the global lexicon.

Unpretty

Album: FanMail (1999)

Based on a poem by T-Boz, “Unpretty” addressed the pressures of societal beauty standards and plastic surgery. It was an acoustic-driven departure from their typical sound that resonated deeply with fans, reinforcing TLC’s role as the voice for young women’s self-esteem.

Girl Talk

Album: 3D (2002)

The lead single from their fourth album, released shortly after the tragic passing of Left Eye. The track was a classic TLC “us against the world” record, featuring Lisa’s rhymes and serving as a bittersweet reminder of the trio’s unmatched sisterhood.

Honorable Mentions:

Sleigh Ride – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York Soundtrack (1992) / A LaFace Family Christmas (1993)

A holiday favorite that saw TLC put their hip-hop soul spin on a classic. It’s a nostalgic gem that perfectly captures the group’s early-90s energy.

Hat 2 Da Back – Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip (1992)

A defiant anthem about staying true to their tomboy style and rejecting traditional feminine expectations.

Kick Your Game – CrazySexyCool (1994)

A smooth, infectious track about the art of the “approach” in the dating world, featuring great vocal interplay.

FanMail – FanMail (1999)

The title track of their third album, which served as a direct thank you to the fans who supported them through their hiatus and financial struggles.

Silly Ho – FanMail (1999)

A gritty, bass-heavy track that showcased the group’s edge and their rejection of gold-digging stereotypes.

Lovesick – FanMail (1999)

An underrated Dallas Austin production that blends futuristic pop with a heavy groove, showcasing the experimental side of the FanMail era.

Damaged – 3D (2002)

A vulnerable, guitar-driven song about the emotional scars left by past relationships, showing the group’s continued growth.

Hands Up – 3D (2002)

An upbeat, infectious track that kept the TLC spirit alive during a difficult transitional period for the group.

Way Back (feat. Snoop Dogg) – TLC (2017)

The lead single from their final studio album. It’s a feel-good, nostalgic throwback that proved T-Boz and Chilli still had that signature chemistry.