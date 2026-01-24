Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is arguably the most influential architect of modern R&B. As a singer, songwriter, and producer, he defined the sound of the late 80s and 90s, blending romantic lyricism with polished, melodic production. While he has penned hundreds of hits for other legends, his solo discography remains a gold standard for the genre.

Rather than ranking these tracks, we are presenting them in chronological order. This list tracks Babyface’s evolution from a rising star in the late 80s to a global R&B icon. Here are the Top 10 Best Babyface songs.

“Whip Appeal”

Coming off his breakthrough sophomore album, “Whip Appeal” became an instant classic and a staple of the New Jack Swing era. The track showcased Babyface’s ability to blend a hard-hitting groove with smooth, seductive vocals. It remains one of his most recognizable records and set the stage for his dominance in the decade that followed.

“Soon As I Get Home”

This ballad is a masterclass in R&B storytelling. “Soon As I Get Home” highlighted Babyface’s signature vulnerability, focusing on the themes of devotion and making amends. The song’s production is quintessential late-80s soul, utilizing lush synthesizers and a steady rhythm that allowed his vocal performance to take center stage.

“For The Cool In You”

The title track from his 1993 album signaled a shift toward a more acoustic and organic sound. With its infectious bassline and cool, effortless delivery, “For The Cool In You” proved that Babyface could create uptempo records that felt sophisticated and timeless. It remains one of the most beloved grooves in his catalog.

“When Can I See You”

This acoustic guitar-driven ballad was a departure from the heavily produced R&B of the time. “When Can I See You” earned Babyface a Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and showed his range as a folk-soul artist. The simplicity of the arrangement underscored the raw emotion in the lyrics, making it a universal heartbreak anthem.

“Every Time I Close My Eyes”

A massive collaboration featuring Mariah Carey on backing vocals and Kenny G on the saxophone, this track is the definition of 90s R&B excellence. It is a lush, romantic production that perfectly captured the “Babyface sound” that every artist in the industry was seeking at the time. The song’s soaring bridge and polished finish made it a global hit.

“This Is For The Lover In You” (feat. LL Cool J, Howard Hewett, Jody Watley & Jeffrey Daniel)

Babyface’s cover of the Shalamar classic was a brilliant bridge between old-school soul and the hip-hop soul of the mid-90s. By bringing in members of the original group alongside LL Cool J, he created a record that appealed to multiple generations. It remains one of the most successful covers in R&B history.

“What If”

As a standout single from the Face2Face project, “What If” represents Babyface’s transition into a more contemporary 2000s R&B sound. The track maintains his signature melodic sensibility while incorporating the slicker production trends of the era. It serves as a powerful narrative on the “what ifs” of past relationships, featuring a vocal performance that remains one of his most technically refined.

“The Loneliness”

Returning to the emotional territory his fans loved, “The Loneliness” is a standout ballad from the Face2Face era. The song captures the stark, quiet pain of isolation after a breakup. Its minor-chord progression and haunting vocal delivery make it one of the more underrated gems in his discography.

“I Only Wanted One”

Featured on his acoustic-focused album Playlist, this track is a return to the “When Can I See You” aesthetic. It is a stripped-back, honest reflection on love and regret. The song highlights Babyface’s enduring ability to connect through simple, effective songwriting and a voice that has only grown richer with time.

“We’ve Got Love”

The lead single from his first solo album in eight years, “We’ve Got Love” served as a triumphant return to form. The track is an uplifting, mid-tempo celebration of positivity and connection, featuring a bright, live-band arrangement. It proved that Babyface could still craft a radio-ready hit that felt modern while staying true to his soulful roots.

Honorable Mentions

“Two Occasions” (The Deele) (Eyes of a Stranger, 1987)

“It’s No Crime” (Tender Lover, 1989)

“My Kinda Girl” (Tender Lover, 1989)

“Never Keeping Secrets” (For the Cool in You, 1993)

“Lady, Lady” (For the Cool in You, 1993)

“And Our Feelings” (For the Cool in You, 1993)

“How Come, How Long” (feat. Stevie Wonder) (The Day, 1996)

“Stress Out” (Face2Face, 2001)

“Sorry For The Stupid Things” (Grown & Sexy, 2005)

“Mad Sexy Cool” (Grown & Sexy, 2005)

“Exceptional” (Return of the Tender Lover, 2015)