The Top 10 Best Songs Babyface Wrote For Other Artists

While Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is a legendary performer in his own right, his most profound impact on the musical landscape often came from behind the scenes. Throughout the 80s and 90s, he crafted a sonic identity for the world’s biggest icons, defining the “Golden Era” of contemporary R&B. His ability to write from the heart with a focus on melody and romantic vulnerability made him the most sought-after songwriter of his generation.

Presented in chronological order, this list highlights ten of the most essential records Babyface penned for other artists, illustrating his role as the primary architect of modern soul.

Bobby Brown – “Rock Wit’cha”

As Bobby Brown transitioned from teen idol to solo superstar, Babyface provided the smooth, melodic anchor to his “bad boy” persona. “Rock Wit’cha” is a masterclass in late-80s balladry, blending a gentle New Jack Swing beat with an irresistible hook. It showcased Babyface’s ability to write for a younger, street-conscious audience without losing the sophisticated soul that became his trademark.

The Whispers – “Rock Steady”

Proving he could revitalize legacy acts, Babyface co-wrote this high-energy funk-soul classic for The Whispers. “Rock Steady” featured a driving bassline and a repetitive, infectious chorus that dominated both R&B and Pop airwaves. It remains one of the most successful examples of Babyface’s ability to craft uptempo grooves that retain a classic soul feel.

Johnny Gill – “My, My, My”

This record is often cited as the ultimate R&B slow jam. Babyface wrote a song that allowed Johnny Gill to showcase his powerful, gravelly baritone while maintaining a polished, romantic atmosphere. The track’s dramatic production and passionate lyrics made it a #1 R&B hit and a permanent staple in the pantheon of romantic soul music.

Boyz II Men – “End of the Road”

Originally written for the Boomerang soundtrack, “End of the Road” became a global phenomenon, breaking the record for the most weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time. Babyface’s writing perfectly leveraged the group’s four-part harmonies, creating a heartbreaking anthem of finality. This collaboration defined the vocal group sound of the 1990s.

Toni Braxton – “Another Sad Love Song”

As the flagship artist of LaFace Records, Toni Braxton was the perfect canvas for Babyface’s songwriting. Her debut single introduced her smoky contralto to the world through a lyric that was both relatable and musically complex. Babyface captured the specific “sad love song” aesthetic that would define Braxton’s career and lead to multiple Grammy wins.

Tevin Campbell – “Can We Talk”

Babyface successfully captured the innocence and excitement of teenage love with this smash hit for Tevin Campbell. The song’s melody is bright and accessible, yet it possesses the rhythmic depth that allowed it to resonate across all age groups. It remains one of the most enduring R&B radio staples of the early 90s.

Madonna – “Take a Bow”

In a notable crossover moment, Babyface co-wrote and produced this sophisticated ballad for Madonna. He successfully integrated his soulful sensibilities into her pop world, resulting in a #1 hit that stayed at the top of the charts for seven weeks. The song’s poetic lyrics and orchestral arrangement proved Babyface’s versatility as a writer for global pop superstars.

Boyz II Men – “I’ll Make Love to You”

Album: II (1994)

Following the success of “End of the Road,” Babyface delivered another massive #1 hit for Boyz II Men. This track is the quintessential 90s R&B ballad, known for its lush arrangement and the group’s signature smooth delivery. It held the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks, matching the record set by Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Whitney Houston – “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)”

Writing for the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack, Babyface provided Whitney Houston with one of her most understated yet powerful hits. The song avoids over-singing, focusing instead on a rhythmic, breathy delivery that mirrors the title’s theme of letting go. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, further solidifying the Babyface-Houston creative partnership.

Boyz II Men – “A Song for Mama”

Few songwriters can craft a tribute that feels sincere without becoming overly sentimental, but Babyface achieved this with “A Song for Mama.” Written for the Soul Food soundtrack, the track became the definitive anthem for Mother’s Day and family celebrations. Its simplicity and heartfelt message have given it a permanent place in the cultural fabric.

Honorable Mentions

Pebbles – “Girlfriend” (Pebbles, 1987)

The Deele – “Two Occasions” (Eyes of a Stranger, 1987)

Karyn White – “Superwoman” (Karyn White, 1988)

After 7 – “Ready or Not” (After 7, 1989)

After 7 – “Can’t Stop” (After 7, 1989)

Whitney Houston – “I’m Your Baby Tonight” (I’m Your Baby Tonight, 1990)

Johnny Gill – “Fairweather Friend” (Johnny Gill, 1990)

Whitney Houston – “Queen of the Night” (The Bodyguard Soundtrack, 1992)

Toni Braxton – “You Mean The World To Me” (Toni Braxton, 1993)

Boyz II Men – “I’ll Make Love to You” (II, 1994)

TLC – “Red Light Special” (CrazySexyCool, 1994)

TLC – “Diggin’ On You” (CrazySexyCool, 1994)

Brandy – “Sitting Up in My Room” (Waiting to Exhale Soundtrack, 1995)

Toni Braxton – “You’re Makin’ Me High” (Secrets, 1996)

Toni Braxton – “Let It Flow” (Secrets, 1996)

Az Yet – “Last Night” (Az Yet, 1996)

Dru Hill – “We’re Not Making Love No More” (Soul Food Soundtrack, 1997)

Dru Hill – “These Are the Times” (Enter the Dru, 1998)

Mariah Carey – “Never Forget You” (Music Box, 1993)

Toni Braxton – “Seven Whole Days” (Toni Braxton, 1993)