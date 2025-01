Check out the brand new EP from R&B star JoJo called “NGL”. The eight song set includes all new music, including the single “Porcelain” which she returned with in 2024.

Also included on the project is the first single “Too Much To Say” which she released a few months ago when the project was first announced.

This is the first project she’s released since the “Trying Not To Think About It” EP from 2021.

She’s also released a video for latest single “Ready For Love”, which you can watch below.