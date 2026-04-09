Jozzy Releases Debut Album “Soundtrack 2 Get Her Back” Featuring Jon B., Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown & More

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Jozzy has officially released her highly anticipated debut studio album, Soundtrack 2 Get Her Back, via BMG. The 16-track project arrives as a cinematic R&B narrative, exploring the emotional complexities of reconciliation, accountability, and the pursuit of a lasting relationship.

The album rollout includes the premiere of the official music video for “True 2 Me,” which is available now alongside the full digital release.

The project is distinguished by a high-profile roster of guest artists, bridging the gap between contemporary R&B and the genre’s legacy icons. Key collaborations on the album include:

“Lucky” featuring Mary J. Blige

“Superman’s Weakness” featuring Chris Brown

“F@ck Slow Jams” featuring Jeremih

“Lonely Room” featuring Jon B.

“Maybe” featuring Keyon Harrold

The inclusion of these artists provides a cross-generational depth to the project, supporting Jozzy’s signature style of blending early 2000s nostalgia with modern production.

Structured to unfold like a motion picture score, Soundtrack 2 Get Her Back uses each track as a specific scene within a larger emotional arc. The album balances introspective, vulnerable moments in songs like “Santa Monica Bar” with more confident declarations of growth and self-awareness.

With 16 tracks that range from soul-baring reflections to polished contemporary R&B, the album serves as a definitive statement in Jozzy’s artistic journey. Soundtrack 2 Get Her Back is currently available on all major streaming and download platforms.