R&B sensation Jozzy has just released the visual for her latest single “Commotion”.

This is the second single from her debut EP “Songs For Women” which released earlier this year.

Jozzy was the the first artist signed by Diddy to his recently launched R&B label Love Records.

In case you missed it, we recently caught up with Jozzy for an interview to discuss her history in the music industry as well as the what exciting things are to come.