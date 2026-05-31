Kehlani Announces Upcoming World Tour For North America, EU & UK

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B powerhouse Kehlani has officially announced The Kehlani World Tour, an expansive global trek presented by Live Nation. Building on the massive success of her latest album, the tour will feature a 33-date run across North America before heading overseas for a targeted winter leg in the United Kingdom and Europe.

The North American leg will officially kick off on August 6 at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The domestic route will hit major arenas and amphitheaters in cities including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Dallas, and Atlanta, before wrapping up on October 3 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in San Francisco, California. Fans in North America will be treated to supporting sets from special guests Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and WASEEL on select dates.

Following the conclusion of the North American dates, the tour will cross the Atlantic this winter for a 7-date European and UK leg. Commencing in Berlin, the international run will feature high-profile stops at the Adidas Arena in Paris and London’s iconic O2. Special guests Odeal and WASEEL are confirmed to join as support across all European and UK performances.

The tour announcement arrives during a standout 2026 for the vocalist. Her new self-titled album, Kehlani—her first full-length release since her 2024 mixtape While We Wait 2—debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 last month. Moving 69,000 equivalent album units, the project secured the largest debut for an R&B album by a female artist this year.

The release marks Kehlani’s fourth top-10 entry on the Billboard 200 and her third to land within the top five. The album’s cross-chart dominance includes launching at:

No. 1 on R&B Albums

No. 2 on Top Albums

No. 2 on Vinyl Albums

No. 5 on Top Streaming Albums

No. 5 on the Indie Stores Chart

The album is powered heavily by the breakout single, “Folded.” The 2x Platinum-certified track recently earned Kehlani two GRAMMY® Awards for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. Furthermore, “Folded” made history as the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, dominating the summit for more than 17 weeks.

Tickets for the global tour are being released through staggered regional rollouts via the official tour website:

North America: Artist presales began Wednesday, May 27, with the general on-sale launching Friday, May 29, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

UK & Europe: Artist and Mastercard presales begin Monday, June 1, at 10:00 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale following on Wednesday, June 3, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

In conjunction with the tour, Kehlani has partnered with the PLUS1 initiative. For every ticket sold, $1 (or 1£/€ for international dates) will be contributed to The Kehlani Fund by Live Nation to support charitable causes.

KEHLANI WORLD TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Fri Aug 7 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live *

Sun Aug 9 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Mon Aug 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Thu Aug 13 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Fri Aug 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sun Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Mon Aug 17 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed Aug 19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri Aug 21 – New York, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Aug 23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Wed Aug 26 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Thu Aug 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat Aug 29 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Mon Aug 31 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Sep 1 – Charlotte, NC – Trullant Amphitheater

Thu Sep 3 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 4 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Tue Sep 8 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Thu Sep 10 – Miami, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Supported by Huntsman

Tue Sep 15 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 16 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri Sep 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 20 – Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

Mon Sep 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 23 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Thu Sep 24 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Sat Sep 26 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Sun Sep 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sat Oct 3 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 4 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Nov 29 – Berlin, DE – Velodrom

Tue Dec 1 – Brussels, BE – Forest National

Thu Dec 3 – Paris, FR – Adidas Arena

Sat Dec 5 – Dusseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome

Sun Dec 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Tue Dec 8 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Dec 10 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live