Kehlani Releases New Single “Out The Window”

Seven-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated and multiplatinum recording artist Kehlani has officially unveiled her stunning new single, “Out The Window.” The track is available everywhere today via Atlantic Records and marks a significant continuation of a return to form for the acclaimed R&B visionary.

This release is defined by the very elements that first captivated audiences: raw emotion, profound lyrical vulnerability, and sophisticated storytelling. Kehlani is reinforcing her status as one of the most honest and magnetic voices in contemporary R&B.

“Out The Window” is anchored by Kehlani’s signature blend of soulful vocals seamlessly layered over hypnotic R&B production. The song immediately draws listeners into a world that feels both deeply intimate and sprawlingly cinematic.

The depth of the track is evident in its nuanced production, which utilizes subtle textures and rhythms to elevate Kehlani’s vocal performance. It showcases her incredible ability to transform personal experience into universally resonant music, cementing her reputation as a formidable R&B songwriter and vocalist. The track is not merely a song; it is an experience poised to become another career-defining anthem for the Bay Area native.

The release of “Out The Window” follows a landmark year that solidified Kehlani’s dominance in the music landscape.

Kehlani recently celebrated the monumental success of her previous single, “Folded.” This track earned her her first solo Billboard #1 on the highly competitive Rhythmic Airplay Chart. “Folded” has surpassed an astounding 300 million global streams, demonstrating Kehlani’s massive international appeal and her ability to craft R&B music that resonates across continents.

This sustained stream of high-quality releases highlights Kehlani’s consistency and artistic growth, ensuring she remains at the forefront of modern R&B innovation.