Kehlani Releases Video For Latest Single “Cruise Control”

Two-time GRAMMY® Award–winning R&B superstar Kehlani has released the official music video for “Cruise Control,” a standout track from her critically acclaimed and chart-topping self-titled album, Kehlani.

Directed by Gabe Phoenix, the video transports the listener to an intimate desert landscape, offering a stark and atmospheric backdrop for the song. The visual leans into the track’s vulnerable lyrics and classic R&B sensibilities, utilizing fluid, expressive choreography to mirror the song’s emotional depth. Since the album’s release, “Cruise Control” has rapidly ascended to become one of the most requested and discussed songs among the artist’s fanbase.

The release of the new visual continues a dominant year for Kehlani. Her self-titled project, Kehlani, solidified her position as a powerhouse in modern R&B, debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 69,000 equivalent album units earned—securing the biggest debut for an R&B album by a female artist in 2026.

The project represents her fourth top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 and her third to land within the top 5. Its commercial performance includes: No. 1 on R&B Albums, No. 2 on Top Albums, No. 2 on Vinyl Albums, No. 5 on Top Streaming Albums & No. 5 on the Indie Stores Chart.

The album’s success is anchored by the 2x Platinum-certified smash “Folded.” The track not only earned Kehlani two GRAMMY® Awards this year for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, but it also made history as the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, maintaining the top spot for over 17 weeks.

Following the album’s success, Kehlani is preparing to launch The Kehlani World Tour, a 41-date global run presented by Live Nation.

North America: The tour commences August 6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory. The domestic leg will feature stops in major markets including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Dallas, and Atlanta, before concluding October 4 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in San Francisco. Support will be provided by Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and WASEEL on select dates.

Europe & UK: The international leg begins November 29 in Berlin, Germany. The tour will hit key cities including Paris, Amsterdam, London, and Glasgow, before wrapping up in Manchester, UK, on December 10. Special guests Odeal and WASEEL are confirmed to support all UK and European performances.

“Cruise Control” is available to stream on all major platforms, and tickets for The Kehlani World Tour are currently on sale.