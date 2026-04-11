Kehlani Teams Up With Missy Elliott For New Single “Back and Forth”

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B artist Kehlani has released her latest single, “Back and Forth,” featuring a high-profile collaboration with industry pioneer Missy Elliott. The track serves as the final preview for the singer’s upcoming self-titled album, KEHLANI, which is scheduled for global release on April 24.

The single is described as a generational bridge, pairing Kehlani’s “soulful vulnerability” with the signature innovation and charisma of Missy Elliott. According to her team, the collaboration highlights Kehlani’s commitment to artistic evolution while paying tribute to the icons of the genre.

The arrival of the self-titled project on April 24 coincides with Kehlani’s birthday, marking what is being framed as a defining moment in her professional career. The album is characterized as an intimate and fearless body of work, intended to showcase her current clarity, confidence, and creative freedom.

As is often the case with self-titled projects, KEHLANI is presented as the artist’s most personal statement to date. The project reportedly features:

Honest Storytelling: A blend of “soul-baring” narratives that reflect her personal journey.

Genre-Defying Sound: A continuation of the lush, influential R&B production that has established her as a leading voice in the modern landscape.

Creative Autonomy: A focus on the creative freedom she has honed across her discography.

The album is currently available for pre-save on all major digital platforms. Additional details regarding the full tracklist and further collaborations are expected to be announced closer to the release date.