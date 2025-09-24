Kem Releases Video For Latest Single “Rock With Me”

Last month, R&B artist Kem has released his new single “Rock With Me,” which serves as a love letter to his wife, Erica. The song is his second single of the year, following the release of “Give My Love” in July.

The music video for the single, directed by Daniel Jackson, was released on September 22, 2025.

The visual tells a visual story of a lasting relationship and the growth of a family.

Throughout the video, Kem is shown performing the song on a Rhodes piano, with black and white photographs projected behind him. These images serve as a backdrop, illustrating the journey of a couple from the early stages of their relationship to a life together with children. Key moments shown in the photos include a wedding, a growing family, and intimate moments between the couple.

The video effectively uses these projected family photos to complement the song’s heartfelt lyrics, which are a love letter from Kem to his wife.

“Rock With Me” is a return to Kem’s signature sound, featuring smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics that speak to enduring, mature love. The track was released on his independent label, **Kemistry Records**, marking a new chapter in his career after parting ways with Motown Records.