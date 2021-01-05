Kem Scores #1 Hit With Toni Braxton Assisted Single “Live Out Your Love”

Singer Kem’s domination of the Adult R&B Charts continues as he’s once again hit the #1 spot with his latest single “Live Out Your Love” with Toni Braxton.

The duet with Braxton is Kem’s seventh number 1 hit to date. It is also the second chart topping single from his recently released album “Love Always Wins” via Motown. It followed in the footsteps in the success of the album’s first single “Lie to Me”.

Kem adds about this honor:

“When I got word that ‘Live Out Your Love’ was number one, my initial thought was literally, ‘Wow.’ What a way to start off 2021, to kick off this new season that we’re all entering, with the message of this song. This milestone is a testament to my faith and it’s a true testament to my team and most importantly, my fans, who waited so patiently for this new music. They have shown me love and support since my first album, “Kemistry” and throughout the 2020 Pandemic. I don’t take any of it for granted.”

Kem had previously scored back to back number one singles back in 2014 with “It’s You” and “Nobody”.

In addition to the previously named singles, Kem has also scored #1 hits with his songs “Love Calls”, “I Can’t Stop Loving You”, and “Why Would You Stay?”.