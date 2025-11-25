Kem Taps Marsha Ambrosius For New Version Of Latest Single “Rock With Me”

R&B veterans Kem and Marsha Ambrosius have joined forces on the collaborative single “Rock With Me,” a track that pays homage to the classic “steppers” culture rooted in Detroit and Chicago soul traditions.

Originally released as a digital bonus track on Kem’s Full Circle EP, the song has garnered renewed attention for its departure from the singer’s signature ballads. “Rock With Me” offers a mid-tempo, rhythmic groove designed for the dance floor, often drawing favorable comparisons to the effortless swing of 90s R&B classics.

The collaboration leverages the established chemistry between the two artists, who recently co-headlined the successful Soul II Soul Tour. On the track, Kem delivers his trademark smooth, jazz-inflected vocals, while Ambrosius provides a melodic counterpoint, showcasing a more restrained, harmonious side of her vocal range.

Music critics have noted that the single serves as a bridge between traditional adult contemporary R&B and the vibrant ballroom dance culture popular in urban communities. “Rock With Me” is currently available on all major digital streaming platforms.