Kenny Lattimore Joins Nicholas Cole On His New Single “Love On It”

R&B legend Kenny Lattimore links up with pianist Nicholas Cole for the release of the new single “Love On It”.

Lattimore shared on the social media about the collaboration:

This one’s for the lovers, the fighters, the dreamers — and the next generation that keeps us grounded.

I’m looking for 1,000 of you TODAY to help put some Love On It.

Let’s show the industry that soul still sells — and that real R&B is still here.

This is the first new music from Kenny Lattimore since he released his 2021 album “Here To Stay”. Last year, he also joined Ledisi on her single “Perfect Stranger”.