Kenyon Dixon Releases New Single “Talk You Through It”

Five-time Grammy nominee Kenyon Dixon is officially kicking off his 2026 campaign with the announcement of his upcoming concept album, Ego Ruins Everything. To mark the news, the R&B singer-songwriter released his latest single, “Talk You Through It,” which is now available across all major streaming platforms.

The new track, described as an intimate exploration of desire and romance, signals a bold creative shift for Dixon. Featuring lyrics such as “Let me make myself clear / I’ll be pulling you near / Whispering in your ear,” the record aims to solidify Dixon’s reputation for high-concept, immersive storytelling.

Ego Ruins Everything marks Dixon’s first solo body of work since his 2024 EP, The R&B You Love: For the ’99 and the 2000s. Between projects, Dixon’s industry profile has continued to rise; most recently, he provided background vocals for both Tyrese and Tank during their highly publicized Verzuz battle.

Dixon leaned heavily into fan engagement for this rollout, partnering with the R&B platform YAMS to offer an early preview of the single. Additionally, a limited run of autographed posters was released specifically for his core fanbase, affectionately known as the “KENFOLK.”

While a specific release date for Ego Ruins Everything has not yet been disclosed, the album is expected to arrive later this year.