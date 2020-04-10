Kevin Ross Releases a Cover of John Mayer’s “Waiting on the World to Change”

Kevin Ross returns with the latest edition of his “The Interim Series” with a cover of John Mayer’s hit song “Waiting on the World to Change”.

This is the follow up to last week’s offering which was a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today” with Sonna Rele.

Kevin previously revealed about the collection:

“The Interim Series is a collection of songs that I feel are very timely right now with everything that’s going on in the world due to COVID-19. We need songs to remind us that love is what connects all of humanity. We are all in this together and each of us have to play our part through using our gifts to uplift, reflect, or provoke thought.”

The new music follows the release of his first independent EP “Audacity Vol. 1”. In case you missed it, we spoke to him about the project during a recent interview.