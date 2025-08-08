Kevin Ross Releases New Single “Luxury Lust”

R&B sensation Kevin Ross invites listeners into a world of sophistication and sensuality with his brand-new single “Luxury Lust” via Art Society Music Group/EMPIRE.

This is the follow up to his single “Love In The Middle” which recently hit #1 on the Billboard R&B Charts.

He adds about the song:

“Luxury Lust is about indulgence, not just in material things, but in the kind of love and passion that feels like the ultimate high. It’s grown, it’s sexy, and it’s real.”

“Luxury Lust” sets the stage for LOVE UPTEMPO: MAX, a project designed to reintroduce joy, rhythm, and romance into the genre. The project will release on August 28th.