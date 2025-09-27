Lady Wray Releases New Album “Cover Girl” (Stream)

Soul and R&B artist Lady Wray has released her new album, “Cover Girl,” on Big Crown Records. The record, crafted with Grammy-winning producer Leon Michels, blends ’60s and ’70s soul with ’90s hip-hop and gospel influences.

“Cover Girl” marks the third album in a series of releases with Big Crown Records where Lady Wray, also known as Nicole Wray, has been reclaiming her musical identity. Following her previous albums, “Queen Alone” (2016) and “Piece of Me” (2022), this new project is a celebration of self-love and family, showcasing her powerful vocals and songwriting.

Wray spoke about her personal growth, stating, “I’ve gravitated more towards love and self-care with this album… I’ve grown into this more self-aware and beautiful flower for ‘Cover Girl.'”

In support of the new album, Lady Wray is set to kick off a North American tour on Tuesday, September 30th, with stops in major cities including New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The tour will conclude on November 12th in Vancouver, BC. Tickets are available now.