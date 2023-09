Staten Island bred R&B sensation LAYA has just released her new EP “Bet That” via Warner Records.

The project is led by the two previously released singles “F’d Up” and “Need 2 Know”.

The seven-track body of work finds the genre-smashing siren in the zone. She flexes confidently and runs her own world unapologetically.

The new project is the follow up to her debut EP “Um, Hello” from 2022. We also interviewed her that year to hear about her journey as an artist to date.