Ledisi Releases New Album “The Crown” (Stream)

Legendary singer/songwriter Ledisi has just released her 14th album “The Crown” via Listen Back Entertainment/BMG.

The project includes 11 all new songs that explore the rich layers of Ledisi’s artistry, blending R&B, soul, gospel, dance, and feel-good grooves into a sonic experience that is both refreshing and timeless.

On “The Crown”, Ledisi takes the lead as executive producer. The project also features contributions from longtime collaborator Rex Rideout along with Camper, Ray Keys, and Jacques “JOC” Pierre.

Included on the album is the lead single “Love You Too” which released earlier this year and is currently climbing the Billboard Top 15 on the R&B Radio charts.

In addition to the new album, Ledisi is gearing up to hit the road for her highly anticipated “Love You Too Tour,” which will kick off May 28 in Baltimore, MD, with special guest Marsha Ambrosius. The tour will make stops in New York, DC, Chicago, St. Louis, Cleveland, Toronto, and more. She’ll also head overseas for a series of European tour dates this summer, with more surprises to come throughout 2025.