Ledisi Unveils Cover Art & Release Date For Upcoming Album “The Crown”

Legendary R&B artist Ledisi has just announced her upcoming 12th studio album “The Crown” will release on April 25th, via Listen Back Entertainment/BMG.

Featured on the album is the current single “Love You Too” which is rising on the charts at the moment. The album also includes the powerful anthem “BLKWMN”, which has received widespread praise following Ledisi’s breathtaking performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl LIX. She adds about the upcoming album:

“With every album I sing LIFE and write songs geared towards the human experience. The Crown is a metaphor for being in the spotlight and being of service to others. I hope people feel no matter how heavy or challenging life is we always choose to wear our crowns with grace and confidence. Always choosing love and the truth.”

In addition to the new album, Ledisi is gearing up to hit the road for her highly anticipated “Love You Too Tour,” which will kick off May 28 in Baltimore, MD. Special guest Marsha Ambrosius will join on select dates. The tour will also make stops in New York, DC, Chicago, St. Louis, Cleveland, Toronto, and more.