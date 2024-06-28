Lucky Daye Releases New Album “Algorithm” (Stream)

R&B sensation Lucky Daye has just released his third album “Algorithm” via Keep Cool/RCA Records.

Algorithm showcases Lucky’s versatility, immersing the listener into an experimental and futuristic sound that fuses various genres including R&B, rock, alternative and more. The album redefines what it means to be an R&B artist in the modern era, and was created with Lucky’s longtime collaborators D’Mile and J. Kercy.

Lucky Daye shares about the release of his latest project:

“‘Algorithm’ is the continued exploration of my sound, leaning into more futuristic and alternative sounds. Whenever I create with D’Mile and J. Kercy we create magic, so I hope the fans love this project as much as I do.”

The new album arrives on the heels of previously released singles “HERicane” and “Soft”.

This album is the follow up to “Candydrip” which arrived in 2022.

Next month, Lucky will be embarking on his long-awaited “The Algorithm Tour,” produced by Live Nation. Kicking off on July 11th in San Francisco, the tour will hit major cities across North America including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto and more. The tour will include support from opener Fana Hues.