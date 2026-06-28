Lucky Daye Releases New Single “Nowhere Fast” (Produced by D’Mile)

Multi-Grammy Award-winning R&B singer, songwriter, and producer Lucky Daye has officially announced a new label partnership with Warner Records. To coincide with the announcement, Daye released his latest single, “Nowhere Fast,” marking his first solo offering under the new imprint.

A Stripped-Back Sound and Intentional Pacing

Produced by longtime collaborator D’Mile (Silk Sonic, H.E.R.), “Nowhere Fast” introduces a sleeker, more stripped-back sonic direction for the artist. Built on simmering basslines and understated grooves, the track emphasizes themes of patience, self-possession, and clarity, notably opening with the lyric, “Make ’em wait.”

Regarding the song’s underlying message, Daye stated: “We live in a world that’s constantly telling us to move faster. But sometimes real growth happens when you slow down and move with intention. That’s what ‘Nowhere Fast’ is about—being present, trusting your pace, and not losing sight of what actually matters.”

The single is accompanied by a visually striking, basketball-inspired music video shot in Los Angeles. Balancing athleticism with intimacy, the video features choreographed sequences that explore rhythm, restraint, and human connection, visually mirroring the song’s theme of moving with intention.

Building on Recent Accolades

“Nowhere Fast” serves as Daye’s first solo release since his highly successful album Algorithm. The project brought the artist his second Grammy Award, securing the trophy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for the breakout single “That’s You.”

The past year has been particularly notable for the R&B star, marked by a standout performance during Ms. Lauryn Hill’s tribute to D’Angelo at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, as well as a string of high-profile collaborations with artists including Chris Brown, Teyana Taylor, Tori Kelly, Alessia Cara, and Tank and the Bangas.

Lucky Daye Career Highlights

Since emerging on the scene, Daye has established himself as a defining voice in modern R&B, consistently blending classic songwriting with contemporary production. His notable career milestones include:

13 Grammy Nominations across his growing catalog.

Painted: His breakthrough debut album.

Table For Two: The Grammy-winning EP.

Candydrip: The fan-favorite sophomore studio album.

Algorithm: His critically acclaimed, Grammy-winning third album.