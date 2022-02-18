Lucky Daye Releases New Single “NWA” With Lil Durk + Announces Release Date Of Upcoming Album “Candydrip”

R&B sensation Lucky Daye is back with the brand new single “NWA” featuring rapper Lil’ Durk.

In addition to the new music, the singer has also announced that his upcoming album “Candydrip” will be out March 10th via Keep Cool/RCA Records.

“NWA” was produced by Lucky Daye’s longtime collaboration D’Mile who created a trap infused, bossa nova-esque synth beat to mesh with his smooth vocals. This is the latest offering from the upcoming album, following in the footsteps of “Candy Drip” and “Over”.

This Spring, Lucky Daye will also set out on his headlining North America tour. He also recently joined Musiq Soulchild at his recent Verzuz performance vs. Anthony Hamilton to perform as a surprise guest.

The upcoming “Candy Drip” album will be Lucky Daye’s first project release since the “Table for Two” EP in 2021.