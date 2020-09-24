Lyric Video: Brave Williams – Don’t Tell Me No

Singer Brave Williams has just unveiled the lyric video for her latest single “Don’t Tell Me No”.

This comes under her deal with SRG ILS group where she recently signed to release her upcoming album.

“Don’t Tell Me No” expresses vulnerability and explains to not let your pride get in the way of finding love.

The song was written by Brave Williams, Brittany Barber and Kristal Tytewriter Oliver, and produced by Ivan Barias.

The upcoming album is expected to include the previously released single “Options” as well.