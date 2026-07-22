Mariah Carey Releases 30th Anniversary Edition Of Her “Daydream” Album Including Previously Unreleased Tracks

Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings have officially launched the 30th-anniversary celebration of Mariah Carey’s monumental 1995 album, Daydream. The newly expanded Daydream: 30th Anniversary Edition is available digitally starting today, offering fans a wealth of unreleased material, rare demos, and archival live performances.

The digital anniversary release features a robust collection of bonus content, including fan favorites, classic remixes, and a brand-new Eric Kupper remix of “Underneath the Stars.”

Notably, the project opens the vault to Carey’s creative process, publicly releasing rare writing demos for the first time. These include excerpts from original songwriting sessions for “Melt Away” (co-produced and co-written with Babyface) and “I Am Free” (co-produced and co-written with Walter Afanasieff).

Physical editions of the anniversary collection are slated for release on October 16 and are currently available for pre-order.

The 3LP Vinyl Set: Includes Carey’s complete Live at Madison Square Garden 1995 concert performance for the first time, alongside the vinyl debut of several never-before-released tracks.

The 2CD & Deluxe Digital: Features previously unreleased live renditions of “Always Be My Baby” and “Open Arms,” recorded during her Daydream tour stop in Rotterdam on June 17, 1996.

In addition to the standard physical releases, a limited-edition baby pink 1LP vinyl variant of the album will be available exclusively through Amazon. Amazon Music has also released an exclusive Track-by-Track audio feature of the original album.

Complementing the music releases, Carey is set to debut a never-before-seen “Making of Fantasy” featurette. The intimate, behind-the-scenes video captures the creation of the music video for the iconic single, which Carey notably directed herself. The rare footage will premiere on her official YouTube channel on July 20 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Originally released on October 3, 1995, Daydream remains one of the most commercially and critically successful albums in pop history. During its original chart run, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and produced a string of record-breaking, global hits.

“Fantasy” made history as the first song by a female artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Its follow-up, the Boyz II Men collaboration “One Sweet Day,” also debuted at No. 1 and held the top spot for a then-record-breaking 16 consecutive weeks. “Always Be My Baby” served as the album’s third chart-topper.

With over 27 million copies sold worldwide, Daydream holds an 11x Multi-Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). To mark the 30th anniversary, the RIAA has also issued updated certifications for two of the album’s defining singles: “Fantasy” is now certified 8x Multi-Platinum, and “Always Be My Baby” has reached 7x Multi-Platinum.