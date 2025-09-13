Mario Releases New Single “Nobody But Us”

R&B star Mario has released his new single, “Nobody But Us,” which is available on all major streaming platforms. Produced by Dre Moon, who has also worked with artists like Beyoncé and Chris Brown, the song is a passionate love anthem where Mario pledges his devotion to his partner while shutting out the outside world.

“Nobody But Us” is the first taste of new music from the artist since his critically acclaimed album, “Glad You Came”, which was released in December 2024. The single sets the stage for what appears to be a new musical era for the singer.