Marques Houston Releases New Single “Only Me”

Following the announcement of his upcoming “It’s All Because of You Experience” tour, R&B veteran Marques Houston has officially released his latest single, “Only Me.” The track serves as the first primary offering of 2026 and continues the momentum from his 2024 full-length project, The Best Worst Year Ever.

“Only Me” sees Houston leaning back into the smooth, mid-tempo R&B style that defined his solo career in the mid-2000s. The single’s production is characterized by a melodic R&B Arrangement with a focus on warm synth pads and a steady, rhythmic backbeat.

Houston utilizes his signature tenor and falsetto, moving away from the more experimental rap-hybrid sounds seen in some of his 2025 collaborations. The track explores themes of exclusive romantic commitment and personal growth, aligning with the “mature R&B” direction Houston has pursued over his last several projects.

The release of “Only Me” is strategically timed alongside a significant year for the artist. On January 6, 2026, Houston announced his first major headlining tour in years, featuring Tamar Braxton and Day26. The tour is expected to use “Only Me” as a bridge between his classic hits like “Clubbin'” and his current creative output.

Released via his long-standing partnership with Phoenix Music Group, the single is now available on all major digital service providers.