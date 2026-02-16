The Top 10 Best Tamar Braxton Songs

Tamar Braxton is a vocal powerhouse who has spent the last two decades proving that true R&B royalty is built on a foundation of grit, range, and unapologetic personality. While she first entered the scene as part of The Braxtons in the 90s, her journey from a teen sensation to a solo resurgence in the 2010s redefined her career, establishing her as one of the most technically gifted vocalists of her generation.

Her music is characterized by a “theatrical soul”—a blend of massive, church-reared runs, heartbreaking ballads, and sassy, mid-tempo anthems that mirror her vibrant persona. Whether she is singing about the agonizing pain of a fractured home or the confidence of a woman who knows her worth, Tamar’s vulnerability is always front and center.

Here is a chronological journey through the best of Tamar Braxton’s solo discography.

1. “Get None” (feat. Jermaine Dupri & Amil)

Released in late 1999 as the lead single for her debut, this track is a quintessential slice of Y2K R&B. Produced by Jermaine Dupri, it features a bouncy, upbeat production that aimed to position Tamar as a youthful, high-energy pop-R&B star. It remains a fan favorite for its nostalgia and for showing a playful side of her artistry.

2. “If You Don’t Wanna Love Me”

This mid-tempo ballad, produced by Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, was the second single from her debut. It gave listeners their first real taste of Tamar’s vocal prowess outside of her sisters’ group, blending a street-soul aesthetic with a vocal delivery that hinted at the powerhouse she would eventually become.

The song that changed everything. After a thirteen-year gap between albums, “Love and War” re-introduced Tamar as a solo force. A sweeping, emotional ballad about the rollercoaster of a passionate but tumultuous relationship, it showcased her incredible whistle register and emotional depth, instantly becoming a modern R&B classic.

Sampling Mtume’s “Juicy Fruit,” this track captured the bright, feel-good essence of summer love. It was a perfect pivot from her heavier ballads, proving Tamar could dominate radio with a mid-tempo groove while still delivering the vocal precision fans expected.

A masterclass in storytelling, this track follows the internal monologue of someone driving home after a fight. The buildup from the quiet verses to the explosive final chorus remains one of the most vocally impressive moments in her entire discography.

6. “Let Me Know” (feat. Future)

Sampling Aaliyah’s “At Your Best (You Are Love),” this collaboration with Future was a bridge between classic soul and the trap-soul movement. Tamar’s airy vocals floated over the heavy bass, creating a hypnotic track that felt both nostalgic and current.

7. “King”

A soaring tribute to the men in her life, “King” is a piano-led ballad that allows Tamar’s voice to take center stage. It is a moment of pure, unfiltered reverence that highlights her ability to deliver a “church-ready” performance on a secular stage.

Arguably her most gut-wrenching vocal performance, “My Man” tells the story of a betrayal that hits close to home. The raw pain in her delivery, especially during the climactic bridge, reminded the world that Tamar is one of the few artists who can truly “sing through the pain.”

A soulful, bluesy exploration of choosing to ignore the red flags in a relationship. The production is rich and organic, providing the perfect backdrop for Tamar to explore her lower and mid-ranges before soaring into her signature highs.

Representing her growth as an independent artist, “Changed” is a mid-tempo reflection on evolution and self-worth. It samples SWV’s “Rain,” leaning into the 90s nostalgia that Tamar excels at while delivering a message of personal empowerment.

Honorable Mentions

“Money Can’t Buy You Love” (Tamar) – A soulful standout from her debut that showed her ability to handle a more mature, groove-heavy R&B sound even at a young age.

“She Can Have You” (Winter Loversland) – A soulful, bitter farewell that highlights her storytelling prowess.

“Stay and Fight” (Love and War) – A powerful anthem about the choice to salvage a relationship when things get difficult.

“Angels & Demons” (Calling All Lovers) – An underrated mid-tempo track that explores the duality of love and fame.

“Notice Me” (2024) – A recent highlight that proves her vocal range and “Tamartian” charm are as sharp as ever.