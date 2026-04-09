Mary J. Blige Releases New Single “Want Love” (Produced by DJ Camper)

The “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” Mary J. Blige, has returned with her second solo offering of 2026, a mid-tempo anthem titled “Want Love.” Released today via Beautiful Life Productions, the track serves as a definitive statement on the singer’s current emotional landscape, arriving just weeks before she is set to make history with her first-ever Las Vegas residency.

Produced by longtime collaborator DJ Camper, “Want Love” marks a stylistic shift from Blige’s February release, “More Than A Lover.” While her previous single leaned into traditional piano-driven R&B, “Want Love” utilizes a more minimal, atmospheric production featuring warm synth chords and steady, programmed percussion.

True to her three-decade legacy of transparency, Blige uses “Want Love” to outline her non-negotiables in a partner. The lyrics emphasize a woman who is unwilling to settle, with a chorus that acts as a direct mandate:

“I want somebody who makes me feel like everything / I want want love, want love, want love / I don’t want nobody that won’t fight for me / I want want love, want love, want love.”

The song is accompanied by a sleek, performance-led music video directed by Nico Scandiffio. Shot on the rooftop of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, the visual features Blige performing against the New York City skyline—a nod to her roots and a visual sequel to the aesthetic established in her previous video earlier this year.

The release of “Want Love” provides a significant momentum boost as Blige prepares for her residency debut at Dolby Live at Park MGM on May 1. Titled “My Life, My Story,” the 10-show engagement is designed to be an immersive journey through her storied career.

“I’ve been so excited to announce this Vegas residency. Creating a show like this has been something I’ve always wanted to do,” Blige shared in a recent statement. “It’s a chance to get my fans together… to experience something together. My Life, My Story will be just that—with some surprises for my fans.”

While 2024’s Gratitude was rumored to be Blige’s final studio album, her 2026 output suggests a renewed creative era. In addition to her new music and upcoming world tour, her presence in film continues to grow:

“Be Happy”: Her latest Lifetime original film premiered on February 7, starring Tisha Campbell and Mekhi Phifer.

Preservation of R&B: Her ongoing work with DJ Camper (who produced “Thick of It” and “Love Yourself”) continues to solidify her position as a contemporary force in the genre.”Want Love” is available now on all major streaming platforms. Fans can find information regarding the Las Vegas residency and the upcoming 2026 world tour through official ticketing outlets.