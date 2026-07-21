Masego Releases New Album “Fix Your Face” Featuring Musiq Soulchild, Keyshia Cole & More (Stream)

GRAMMY®-nominated artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Masego has officially released his highly anticipated third full-length album, Fix Your Face, via Capitol Records. Marking a new creative era for the groove-driven artist, the project sees Masego embracing a deeply introspective, vulnerable, and emotionally honest approach to his musicianship.

Co-produced alongside Jordan Elgie, the 16-track album was nearly three years in the making. Written following a period of personal upheaval, the final tracklist was narrowed down from a pool of over 150 songs.

Masego significantly shifted his traditional creative process for this release. Rather than relying heavily on his signature freestyle approach, he began intentionally writing his ideas down for the first time. He also engaged in what he described as a “scholastic level of research,” studying the vulnerability and authenticity of defining artists like Mary J. Blige, D’Angelo, Labi Siffre, and PartyNextDoor.

The album’s title, Fix Your Face, stems from a phrase traditionally used by mothers expecting their children to immediately “tighten up and stop the tears.” For Masego, the phrase has evolved into a personal mantra, representing his resilient approach to navigating life’s challenges.

Fix Your Face delivers Masego’s most cohesive body of work to date, seamlessly blending his trademark instrumentation with faith and deep cultural roots. To bring the vision to life, he enlisted an impressive roster of collaborators, including contemporary R&B heavyweights Keyshia Cole, Leon Thomas, and Musiq Soulchild.

The album also heavily honors Masego’s Jamaican heritage. On the track “Hello,” a feature from dancehall legend Buju Banton grounds the project in cultural tradition, fusing Caribbean sounds with Southern hip-hop influences to reframe Atlanta nostalgia.

The album’s focus track, “Heaven,” leans into a softer, angelic sonic palette. Drawing direct inspiration from his upbringing as a pastor’s kid in Virginia, the song channels the warmth of a gospel choir and the foundational influence of genre staples like Kirk Franklin, Kim Burrell, The Clark Sisters, and John P. Kee.

Through highly layered vocals, “Heaven” offers a nostalgic and deeply human meditation on love, faith, and the innocence of his early experiences within the church community.

Fix Your Face is available to stream and download now across all major digital platforms