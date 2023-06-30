Monica Releases New Single “Letters” Along With Video

R&B legend Monica has just unveiled her new single “Letters” along with the music video to accompany the song. “Letters” releases today via via Monica’s label MonDeenise Music.

The song is expected to appear on her upcoming album “Trenches” which will release later this year. The song was written by Monica along with Tasha Catour, Ciara, Brian Bates, and Alicia Renee Williams. “Letters” was produced by Catour and Dana Johnson.

The visual for the song was directed by Richard Selvi from Swiss Made Entertainment. The compelling clip features Monica with The Game in a confessional new video.

This is Monica’s first single since she released “Friends” featuring Ty Dolla $ign last year. That song will also be featured on the “Trenches” album, which is her first album since “Code Red” in 2015.

It was also recently announced that Monica launched her Apple Music show MoTalk Radio.