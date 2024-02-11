Monica To Join Nicki Minaj As A Special Guest On Her “Pink Friday 2” Tour

R&B legend Monica has just announced that she will be joining rapper Nicki Minaj as a special guest on her Pink Friday 2 North American Tour.

The run kicks off in Oakland, CA on March 1st and runs through May 13th hitting major cities across the US and Canada including March 20th and 21st in Monica’s hometown of Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena.

The news of the Pink Friday 2 tour comes on the heels of Monica’s recent feature alongside Keyshia Cole on “Love Me Enough” from the deluxe version of Nicki Minaj’s new chart topping studio album Pink Friday 2. Prior to that Monica spent fall 2023 supporting her latest single “Letters” – released this past summer with the official music video featuring The Game.

The song is set to be included on “Trenches”, Monica’s first new studio album since 2015’s “Code Red”. The new album will also be the first LP for her independent record label MonDeenise Music, which was launched in 2019 with the #1 Billboard R&B hit “Commitment.”

In addition to releasing new music last summer, Monica launched her Apple Music show MoTalk Radio with an interview with basketball Hall of Famer & entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal followed by a talk with Country Music Star Mickey Guyton.

Monica’s highly anticipated R&B album “Trenches” as well as her country album Open Roads (Executive Produced by Brandi Carlile) are slated for release in 2024.