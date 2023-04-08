Musiq Soulchild & Hit-Boy Release Video For Latest Single “Victims & Villains”

Hip-Hop Soul legend Musiq Soulchild has just unveiled the visual for his latest single “Victims & Villains”.

The song is the title track from his collaborative album with producer Hit-Boy which released last month.

This is already the third single that the pair have given us from the album, following in the footsteps of “beat of a slow dance” and “i remember you my ex”.

Stay tuned for our upcoming interview with Musiq where we talk about this song as well as the project as a whole. Also be sure to listen to the album so you can understand why we’re calling it an early contender for R&B/Soul Album of the Year!