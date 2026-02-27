Mýa Links Up With 21 Savage For Remix of Latest Single “ASAP”

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Mýa has released the official remix of her single “ASAP,” featuring multi-platinum rapper 21 Savage. Released via her independent label Planet 9, the remix arrives shortly after the debut of the original track, adding a contemporary hip-hop dimension to the singer’s latest work.

The “ASAP (Remix)” maintains the melodic R&B foundation of the original while introducing a new verse from 21 Savage. The collaboration is designed to bridge traditional R&B textures with modern production, highlighting Mýa’s versatility as she prepares for her next major project.

“ASAP” is the lead single for Mýa’s upcoming tenth studio album, Retrospect, which is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026. This project marks her first full-length studio album since 2018’s T.K.O. and features a range of guest contributors, including Snoop Dogg, ADÉ, Too $hort, D-Nice, and Joyner Lucas.

The rollout for Retrospect follows a high-activity period for the artist in 2025. Last year, Mýa released the singles “Face to Face” and “Give It To You” and maintained a rigorous touring schedule, including a featured spot on The Boy Is Mine tour alongside Brandy and Monica. She also celebrated the 25th anniversary of her platinum-certified album Fear of Flying with a specialized vinyl reissue and a Dolby Atmos digital release. Her performance at the 2025 BET Awards further signaled her return to the forefront of the genre, drawing praise for both her vocal performance and choreography.

With a career surpassing 25 years, Mýa’s legacy includes significant commercial landmarks such as “Ghetto Supastar” and the Grammy-winning “Lady Marmalade.” Retrospect represents the latest phase in her career as an independent artist and producer, focusing on her continued evolution within the R&B and pop landscapes.