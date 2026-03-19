Mýa To Join The Pussycat Dolls On The PCD Forever World Tour

Grammy Award-winning artist Mýa has been confirmed as a special guest for the North American leg of The Pussycat Dolls’ “PCD Forever” World Tour. Beginning this June, the singer-songwriter and producer will join the reunited lineup of Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts, alongside fellow special guest Lil’ Kim.

The tour, promoted by Live Nation, celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Pussycat Dolls’ debut album and spans North America, Europe, and the U.K.. For Mýa and Lil’ Kim, the trek represents a significant “full-circle moment” as 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of their era-defining collaboration on “Lady Marmalade”.

The tour announcement coincides with a highly productive period for Mýa, who is set to release her tenth studio album, Retrospect, on May 1, 2026. The project, released via her independent label Planet 9, marks her first full-length effort since 2018’s T.K.O..

To build momentum for the upcoming LP, Mýa recently released the “ASAP (Remix)” featuring multi-platinum rapper 21 Savage. The album is expected to feature a diverse array of collaborators, including Snoop Dogg, D-Nice, Too $hort, Joyner Lucas & Phil Adé.

Mýa recently reinforced her standing in the industry with a standout performance at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event. The appearance, attended by industry figures such as Zendaya and Kerry Washington, followed her recent recognition as one of Billboard’s “Top Female Artists of the 21st Century”.

In a statement regarding the tour, Mýa expressed excitement about celebrating the music of the 2000s while introducing new material. “There’s nothing like the energy of women coming together on stage,” she noted, “that’s where the most iconic pop culture moments are born”.