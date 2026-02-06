Grammy Award-winning icon Mýa is set to end her eight-year hiatus from the studio with the announcement of her tenth full-length album, Retrospect. Slated for a Spring 2026 release, the project will be issued via her independent label, Planet 9, in partnership with Virgin Music.

The announcement came during Mýa’s appearance on SHERRI earlier this week, where the singer-songwriter and producer shared that the upcoming project features a diverse range of collaborators, including 21 Savage and Joyner Lucas.

Retrospect marks Mýa’s first studio album since 2018’s T.K.O. (The Knock Out). According to the artist, the project has been in development since 2016, serving as a sonic bridge between her late-70s and 80s funk influences and modern R&B.

“Music wasn’t just a part of my life; it was the heartbeat of my home,” Mýa stated. “This album is a celebration of that and the kind of funk that never fades.”

The rollout is currently bolstered by the single “ASAP,” a mid-tempo track co-produced by Mýa and Lamar “MyGuyMars” Edwards. Released on January 30, the song has already become one of the most added records at R&B radio, seeing significant airplay in Los Angeles, Detroit, and Washington, D.C.

The album is designed for a high-fidelity experience and will be available in: Stereo, Dolby Atmos & Sony 360 Reality Audio

The news follows a prolific 2025 for the artist, which saw her celebrate the 25th anniversary of her sophomore album, Fear of Flying, and complete a high-profile stint on The Boy Is Mine tour alongside Brandy and Monica. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the global smash “Lady Marmalade.”

As an early pioneer of the independent artist model, Mýa continues to operate through her own label, Planet 9. Retrospect stands as a testament to her career-long focus on artistic ownership and creative evolution.

Photo Credit: Dametreus “Meech” Ward