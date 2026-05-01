Mýa Releases New Single “Just A Little Bit” featuring Too $hort

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Mýa has released her latest single, “Just A Little Bit,” featuring Bay Area rap legend Too $hort. The track serves as the final preview of her tenth studio album, Retrospect, which is set to debut on May 15 via her independent label, Planet 9, with distribution by Virgin Music Group.

Leaning into late-80s funk influences, “Just A Little Bit” features synth-heavy rhythms that characterize the upcoming project’s “retro-futurist” direction. The album aims to bridge the gap between late-70s Minneapolis funk and the contemporary R&B sounds that have defined Mýa’s career.

Retrospect is anchored by the lead single “ASAP,” which recently secured a position in the Top 20 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart. The album features a diverse, cross-generational lineup of guest artists, including: Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage (featured on the “ASAP” remix), Joyner Lucas, D-Nice, Dizzy Wright, Phil Adé.

The album release follows a high-profile year for the artist. In 2025, Mýa celebrated the 25th anniversary of her platinum-certified album Fear of Flying with a definitive vinyl reissue and a viral performance of “Case of the Ex” at the BET Awards. She also recently completed The Boy Is Mine Tour alongside Brandy and Monica and was recognized by Billboard as one of the “Top Female Artists of the 21st Century.”

Looking ahead, Mýa is scheduled to join The Pussycat Dolls as a special guest on the PCD Forever Tour, appearing at all North American dates throughout the summer.

A pioneer in artistic ownership, Mýa continues to operate through her self-founded label, Planet 9. Reflecting on her decades-long career and the upcoming release, the singer stated, “The world has yet to receive the best of Mýa.”

Retrospect will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning May 15.