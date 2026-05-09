Mýa Releases Video For Latest Single “Just A Little Bit”, Shares Cover Art For Upcoming Album “Retrospect’

Grammy-winning R&B artist Mýa has moved into the final phase of her album rollout, officially opening pre-orders for her tenth studio project, Retrospect. In tandem with the announcement, the singer debuted the music video for her latest single, “Just A Little Bit,” featuring Bay Area rap icon Too $hort.

The project is scheduled for a May 15 release via Mýa’s independent label, Planet 9, with distribution through Virgin Music Group.

The “Just A Little Bit” visual utilizes a “retro-futurist” aesthetic, featuring shimmering synths and bold color palettes that mirror the track’s late-’80s funk influence. The album is heavily rooted in the synth-driven Minneapolis funk sound of the late ’70s and ’80s, which Mýa cites as the primary inspiration for this era of her career.

“We created this project with the intention to transport us back to a special time in music and culture,” Mýa stated. “The days of cassette tapes, vinyl, the most amazing gatherings, concerts, and skate nights. Who’s ready to go back?!”

Retrospect is anchored by the lead single “ASAP,” which recently reached the Top 20 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart. The album features an expansive list of cross-generational guest appearances, including: Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage (featured on the “ASAP” remix), D-Nice, Joyner Lucas, Dizzy Wright & Phil Adé.

The impending release follows a highly active year of legacy milestones for the artist. Mýa recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning collaboration “Lady Marmalade” and the silver anniversary of her platinum album Fear of Flying.

As she prepares for the May 15 launch, Mýa continues to emphasize her commitment to artistic ownership—a foundation she established with the founding of Planet 9.

Retrospect is available for pre-order now on all major digital platforms.