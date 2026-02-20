Mýa Releases Video For Latest Single “ASAP”

Grammy-winning artist Mýa has officially premiered the music video for her latest single, “ASAP,” marking the next phase of her independent career as she moves toward a landmark tenth studio album.

Directed by City James and produced by Basewood Productions, the visual debuted on Valentine’s Day. The video aims to mirror the track’s themes of emotional urgency and direct communication, utilizing a sleek aesthetic that emphasizes the singer’s long-standing reputation for technical precision and choreographed control.

“ASAP,” a mid-tempo fusion of soul, funk, and contemporary R&B, was co-produced by Mýa alongside Lamar “MyGuyMars” Edwards. The single serves as the lead-in for her upcoming album, Retrospect, scheduled for a Spring 2026 release.

The project will be distributed via her independent label, Planet 9, in partnership with Virgin Music. Retrospect marks Mýa’s first full-length studio effort in eight years and features high-profile collaborations with artists including 21 Savage and Joyner Lucas.

The rollout follows a prolific 2025 for the singer-songwriter, which saw her celebrating the 25th anniversary of her sophomore album, Fear of Flying. Recent career highlights include:

The 2025 BET Awards: A highly praised performance of “Case of the Ex” that trended for its sharp choreography.

The Boy Is Mine Tour: A co-headlining trek alongside R&B icons Brandy and Monica.

Legacy Milestones: This year marks the 25th anniversary of the global hit “Lady Marmalade.”

Despite the focus on her catalog milestones, industry analysts note that Mýa’s trajectory remains centered on artistic ownership. Having founded Planet 9 long before independence became a standard industry pursuit, Mýa continues to operate as a self-managed entity, prioritizing creative evolution over nostalgia.