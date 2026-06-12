Nao Yoshioka & Jamila Woods Team Up For New Single “Safe Place”

Japanese R&B and soul artist Nao Yoshioka has officially released her new single, “Safe Place,” a collaborative effort featuring acclaimed Chicago-based singer and poet Jamila Woods. Produced by Peter CottonTale, the ethereal, introspective track arrives as the latest preview of Yoshioka’s forthcoming album, which is set for release on July 17.

“Safe Place” explores themes of emotional independence, self-love, and the strength found in solitude. The collaboration holds significant personal weight for Yoshioka, who drew inspiration from Woods’ own songwriting.

“During a difficult time in my life, I was deeply supported by a line from Jamila Woods’ song ‘Holy’: ‘I’m not lonely, I’m alone, and I’m holy by my own,’” Yoshioka explained. “It reminded me that being alone doesn’t necessarily mean being lonely… Having Jamila be part of this song feels like a dream come true. This song is my declaration.”

The upcoming July 17 album is being positioned as a “World Soul Collective,” reflecting Yoshioka’s commitment to borderless musical collaboration. The project spans a wide array of sounds—including neo-soul, indie, R&B, Afrobeats, and spiritual jazz—with contributors hailing from Philadelphia, Chicago, Amsterdam, Hanoi, Helsinki, Tokyo, and Taipei.

The star-studded guest list includes Bilal, Khari Mateen, Keyon Harrold, Devin Morrison, Sam Wills, and Mỹ Anh, among others. According to Yoshioka, the album is her most personal work to date, documenting her journey toward total self-acceptance.

“This album is the sound of me finally facing and accepting every part of myself—the hopeful side that chased the light and the hidden side that felt weak or ‘never enough,’” she stated.

The release of “Safe Place” continues a prolific stretch for Yoshioka. The single follows a series of diverse project drops, including:

“Pieces of Me” (feat. Mỹ Anh)

“Shadow” (feat. Bilal, produced by Corey Bernhard)

“You Got to Feel It” (feat. Braxton Cook and Bnnyhunna)

“In The Rain”

Yoshioka’s recent discography also includes the 2024 studio album Flow, which featured collaborations with Takuya Kuroda and Reuben James, and the 2025 live-session project Philly Soul Sessions Vol. 2. Following the July album launch, Yoshioka is scheduled to begin production on Philly Soul Sessions Vol. 3, further deepening her immersion into the Philadelphia soul community.

“Safe Place” is available now on all major digital streaming platforms, with pre-saves for the new album currently open.