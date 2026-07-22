Nao Yoshioka Releases New Album “self” (Stream)

Japanese R&B and soul vocalist Nao Yoshioka has officially released her most personal project to date, a 12-track album titled self. The newly released project serves as a deeply emotional journey exploring themes of identity, acceptance, and vulnerability.

Blending a diverse array of genres—including neo-soul, indie R&B, Afrobeats, house, and spiritual jazz—self features a global cast of collaborators spanning the United States, Europe, and Asia. To bring the project to life, Yoshioka enlisted heavy-hitting industry veterans, including Grammy-winning artist Bilal and Grammy-winning producers Khari Mateen and Peter CottonTale.

Reflecting on the emotional core of the album, Yoshioka shared the profound personal growth that shaped the record:

“This album is the sound of me finally facing and accepting every part of myself—the hopeful side that chased the light and the hidden side that felt weak or never enough. It is about turning that honesty and gratitude toward the people who carried me here into music, without holding anything back.”

The 12-track album is anchored by several notable collaborations and genre-bending highlights. Coinciding with the album’s launch, Yoshioka also debuted official visualizers for the tracks “Changes” (feat. Devin Morrison) and “Pieces Of Me.”

Key tracks on the project include:

“Safe Place”: An empowering anthem featuring Chicago multi-hyphenate singer and poet Jamila Woods, produced by Peter CottonTale (Chance the Rapper).

“Shadow”: A psychedelic soul duet with neo-soul pioneer Bilal, produced by Corey Bernhard (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert).

“Heartbeat”: An upbeat, rhythmic offering produced by Khari Mateen (The Roots, Jill Scott).

“You Got to Feel It”: An emotional track featuring saxophonist Braxton Cook and Dutch producer Bnnyhunna.

“Pieces of Me”: A 90s-inspired R&B exchange featuring Vietnamese artist Mỹ Anh.

In celebration of the album’s release, Yoshioka is currently embarking on a world tour, bringing her live performance to major cultural hubs including New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo.

Beyond the self album and tour, Yoshioka is also preparing to release the third installment of her live performance series, Philly Soul Sessions Vol. 3, later this year. The upcoming project will see her continuing to immerse herself in Philadelphia’s neo-soul community, partnering with local musicians to reimagine her catalog while exploring ongoing themes of resilience and introspection.